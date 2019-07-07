Sify Technologies (SIFY) versus Its Peers Financial Survey

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ: SIFY) is one of 53 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sify Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sify Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $311.50 million $15.45 million 14.00 Sify Technologies Competitors $7.69 billion $1.80 billion 11.80

Sify Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sify Technologies. Sify Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sify Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sify Technologies Competitors 759 2681 5674 292 2.58

Sify Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 91.24%. Given Sify Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sify Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Sify Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sify Technologies pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 33.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sify Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies N/A N/A N/A Sify Technologies Competitors -6.29% -10.53% -3.02%

Summary

Sify Technologies beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

