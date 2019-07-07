SDL’s (SDL) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2019 // Comments off

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of SDL (LON:SDL) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SDL. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of SDL in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SDL from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of LON SDL opened at GBX 491 ($6.42) on Thursday. SDL has a 1-year low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 529.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.40 million and a P/E ratio of 29.05.

SDL Company Profile

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Receive News & Ratings for SDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.