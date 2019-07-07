SDL’s (SDL) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of SDL (LON:SDL) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SDL. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of SDL in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SDL from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of LON SDL opened at GBX 491 ($6.42) on Thursday. SDL has a 1-year low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 529.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.40 million and a P/E ratio of 29.05.

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

