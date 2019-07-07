Scotiabank Reiterates Buy Rating for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.32.

NYSE:PG opened at $113.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.69. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $77.54 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $286.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,161 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $635,199.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,889,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,840 shares of company stock worth $33,904,086 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

