SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €130.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($140.70) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €119.48 ($138.93).

ETR SAP opened at €122.82 ($142.81) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The company has a market cap of $146.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.01. SAP has a 12-month low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 12-month high of €123.64 ($143.77). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €115.59.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

