Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAPMF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Saipem from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Saipem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Saipem stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Saipem has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15.

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

