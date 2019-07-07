S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STBA. BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. S & T Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of S & T Bancorp stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.86. S & T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other S & T Bancorp news, CEO Todd D. Brice purchased 2,036 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.31 per share, with a total value of $75,963.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S & T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.