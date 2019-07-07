RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RTW Retailwinds Inc. is a retailer of women’s fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s branded New York & Company merchandise is sold through a national network of retail stores and online at www.nyandcompany.com. It offers brands, including collaborations with Eva Mendes, Gabrielle Union and Kate Hudson, through its stores and Website. RTW Retailwinds Inc., formerly known as New York & Company Inc., is headquartered in New York City. “

RTW has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of RTW Retailwinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Capital cut shares of RTW Retailwinds from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RTW Retailwinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of RTW Retailwinds stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.58. RTW Retailwinds has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.22.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). RTW Retailwinds had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTW Retailwinds will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 4.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,024,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 233,300 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its position in RTW Retailwinds by 8.8% during the first quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 107,619 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RTW Retailwinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in RTW Retailwinds by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 720,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in RTW Retailwinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

RTW Retailwinds Company Profile

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

