Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Synthesis Energy Systems (AMEX:SES)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Synthesis Energy Systems (AMEX:SES) in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Synthesis Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Get Synthesis Energy Systems alerts:

Synthesis Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc is a clean energy company that develops, builds and owns clean energy projects. The Company owns gasification technology, which it utilizes to provide technology licenses and equipment to customers in the energy and chemical industries. The Company operates through segments, including SES China, Technology Licensing and Related Services, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthesis Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthesis Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.