Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROR. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target (up previously from GBX 325 ($4.25)) on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 312.07 ($4.08).

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 310.10 ($4.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 302.91. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 363.20 ($4.75).

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £1,437.48 ($1,878.32).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

