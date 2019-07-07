Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will announce sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $6.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 73.82% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $223.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.53.

In related news, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $47,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $41,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 613 shares of company stock worth $99,284 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 25,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Swedbank increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,044,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.39. 1,047,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $141.46 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

