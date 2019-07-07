Reviewing Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ohio Valley Banc and Triumph Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Triumph Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Triumph Bancorp has a consensus price target of $41.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.75%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Dividends

Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Triumph Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 17.07% 8.40% 0.95% Triumph Bancorp 17.70% 9.61% 1.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Triumph Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $58.13 million 3.07 $11.94 million N/A N/A Triumph Bancorp $285.95 million 2.72 $51.70 million $2.21 13.17

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc.

Volatility and Risk

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats Ohio Valley Banc on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax refund loan services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. As of January 29, 2019, it operated 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and Loan Central with 6 consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates 37 ATMs, including 20 off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; factoring services to the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in central and northwestern Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 30 branches in Colorado; 2 branches in far western Kansas; and loan production offices in Littleton, Colorado Springs, Durango, and Lee's Summit. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.