Reviewing ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) & BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global (OTCMKTS:BHTG) and ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BioHiTech Global and ATA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 ATA 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioHiTech Global presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 278.38%. Given BioHiTech Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than ATA.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and ATA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global N/A N/A N/A ATA 29,025.97% -52.27% -42.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioHiTech Global and ATA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ATA $190,000.00 323.84 $124.34 million N/A N/A

ATA has higher revenue and earnings than BioHiTech Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of ATA shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc. provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste. It has a distribution license to sell, lease, use, distribute and manufacture the Eco-Safe Digester product. The Eco-Safe Digester is a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that can be disposed of via conventional sanitary sewer systems. The Eco-Safe Digester may be used by businesses in food service, hospitality, healthcare, government, conference centers, education centers or stadiums. Its Internet enabled system, the BioHiTech Cloud, streams data from the digesters, collects information from system users and integrates business application data.

ATA Company Profile

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis. The company also offers mobile test administration platform MTS for test administration; and EzTest, an online self-service testing platform that provides testing management and delivery functions for the test delivery organizations and individuals, including item banking, test form composition, test delivery, online proctoring, and test result analysis. In addition, it provides EzInterview, an online interview management platform to support the talent assessment and hiring process; and HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 3,344 authorized test centers. It serves professional associations, governmental agencies, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

