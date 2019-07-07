Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Replimune Group stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 38.14, a quick ratio of 38.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the first quarter worth $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Replimune Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

