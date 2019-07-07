Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.98 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRGB. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Glenn B. Kaufman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 203,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $5,280,635.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 206,336 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,136. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 461.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000.

Shares of RRGB traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.17. 264,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.