QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

QAD has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of QADB stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $608.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.68 and a beta of 0.95.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

Separately, TheStreet raised QAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

