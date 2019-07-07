Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

PXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Noble Financial set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

PXS opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

