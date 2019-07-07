Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Presidio, Inc. provides information technology services. The Company offers enterprise-class solutions, including advanced networking, data analytics and center modernization, hybrid and multi-cloud, cyber risk management, and enterprise mobility as well as a broad suite of professional services, including strategy, consulting, design and implementation. It serves healthcare, education, media and entertainment, retail, manufacturing and distribution and energy and utilities sectors. Presidio, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Presidio alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Presidio from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub cut Presidio from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Presidio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ PSDO opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Presidio has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Presidio had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $705.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Presidio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Presidio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Lerner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Cagnazzi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Presidio by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Presidio by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Presidio (PSDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.