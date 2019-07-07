PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

PGTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.14 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.49%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $126,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,282,808.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,822 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 54.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

