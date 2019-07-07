PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PBR. ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.64.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous special dividend of $0.03. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 72.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 17.1% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 190.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 4.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 95,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

