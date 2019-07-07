Pental Ltd (ASX:PTL) Insider Purchases A$76,250.00 in Stock

Pental Ltd (ASX:PTL) insider Jeffrey(Jeff) Miciulis purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$76,250.00 ($54,078.01).

Jeffrey(Jeff) Miciulis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pental alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Jeffrey(Jeff) Miciulis purchased 7,196 shares of Pental stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$2,158.80 ($1,531.06).

On Friday, May 3rd, Jeffrey(Jeff) Miciulis purchased 47,332 shares of Pental stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$14,199.60 ($10,070.64).

On Wednesday, April 17th, Jeffrey(Jeff) Miciulis purchased 12,703 shares of Pental stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$3,810.90 ($2,702.77).

On Monday, April 15th, Jeffrey(Jeff) Miciulis purchased 29,667 shares of Pental stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$8,900.10 ($6,312.13).

On Friday, April 5th, Jeffrey(Jeff) Miciulis purchased 1,500 shares of Pental stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$450.00 ($319.15).

ASX PTL opened at A$0.30 ($0.21) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.30. Pental Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.26 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of A$0.37 ($0.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48.

Pental Limited manufactures and distributes personal, household, and commercial products in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company provides soap products, bleaches, firelighters, laundry products, stain removers, dishwashing products, and others. It offers products under the White King, Country Life, Jiffy Firelighters, Softly, Martha's, Pears, Velvet, Sunlight, Lux, Little Lucifer, AIM Toothpaste, Huggie, and Janola brands.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Pental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.