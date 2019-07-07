Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Pennon Group (LON:PNN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNN. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 870 ($11.37) price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 780 ($10.19) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pennon Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 809.67 ($10.58).

PNN opened at GBX 762 ($9.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.48, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 740.50. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 681 ($8.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 814.60 ($10.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 14.97.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

