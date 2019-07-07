Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Pegasystems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $73,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,395.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $107,852.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,586.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,587 in the last three months. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,205,000 after purchasing an additional 85,576 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,586,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $15,210,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1,127.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 38,499 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,450,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEGA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.38. The company had a trading volume of 155,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.24). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

