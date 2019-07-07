Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 189.55 ($2.48).

Shares of RTN opened at GBX 140.10 ($1.83) on Thursday. Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 110.10 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 222.94 ($2.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.58. The firm has a market cap of $688.59 million and a PE ratio of 58.38.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

