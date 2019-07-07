Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

UDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Udg Healthcare to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Udg Healthcare to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Udg Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 799.86 ($10.45).

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

Shares of UDG stock opened at GBX 772.50 ($10.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 733.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Udg Healthcare has a 12-month low of GBX 545 ($7.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 858 ($11.21). The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Udg Healthcare’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.