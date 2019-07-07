Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 870 ($11.37) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 850 ($11.11).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSON. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pearson to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 785 ($10.26) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 729.56 ($9.53).

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 844.80 ($11.04) on Thursday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 764 ($9.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 806.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Corley acquired 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 816 ($10.66) per share, with a total value of £14,165.76 ($18,510.07). Also, insider Coram Williams sold 22,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($10.64), for a total value of £182,067.38 ($237,903.28).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

