Paul Ross Sells 2,682 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $623,591.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,784 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,157.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paul Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trade Desk alerts:

On Friday, June 7th, Paul Ross sold 2,465 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.75, for a total value of $608,238.75.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $538,652.88.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Paul Ross sold 1,114 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $226,231.12.

On Friday, May 10th, Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $512,288.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $237.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $83.66 and a 1 year high of $257.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.12.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Trade Desk by 224.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 15.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 208,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 28,496 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 719,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,356,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $579,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.