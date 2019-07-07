Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post $9.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.26 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $40.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.76 billion to $40.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $41.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.33 billion to $42.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

ORCL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,838,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,229,386. The company has a market capitalization of $197.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Oracle has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $32,976,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,812,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,566,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,970,000 shares of company stock worth $110,237,950. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $59,070,000 after purchasing an additional 77,283 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 46,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 32,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 236,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 154,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

