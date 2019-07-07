On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OTB. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Liberum Capital started coverage on On The Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on On The Beach Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 568.83 ($7.43).

Shares of OTB opened at GBX 475.80 ($6.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. On The Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 326 ($4.26) and a one year high of GBX 529 ($6.91). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 463.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. On The Beach Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Elaine O’Donnell bought 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £9,952.13 ($13,004.22).

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

