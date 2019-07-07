NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYMT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nomura began coverage on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NYMT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. 1,175,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,972. The company has a quick ratio of 120.54, a current ratio of 120.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $6.54.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.84%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

In related news, Director Alan L. Hainey sold 10,000 shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,762,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 191,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 338,211 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 729,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 69,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 124,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

