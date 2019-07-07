Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NVS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.57.

NYSE NVS opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 18.2% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 9.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $9,614,000. 11.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

