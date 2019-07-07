NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Shares of NG stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other NovaGold Resources news, VP David A. Ottewell sold 26,166 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $111,728.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 619,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,395.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Ottewell sold 28,968 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $167,435.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 610,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,435.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,764.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $12,388,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,933,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,208,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 363,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 283,847 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,821,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 211,816 shares during the period.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

