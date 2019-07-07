Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will announce earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.96 and the lowest is $2.70. Norfolk Southern posted earnings of $2.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $10.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $11.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.14 to $12.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.11.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $200.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $211.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $511,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,839.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

