NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) will report earnings per share of $2.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. NextEra Energy reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.14.

NEE stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.11. 1,049,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $163.51 and a 52 week high of $209.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.44, for a total transaction of $578,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,307.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,216 shares of company stock worth $21,354,766. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,651,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,544,616,000 after acquiring an additional 886,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,786,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,311,963,000 after acquiring an additional 107,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,014,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,831,000 after acquiring an additional 507,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,437,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,311,000 after acquiring an additional 51,556 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

