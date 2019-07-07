NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Compass Point started coverage on NEWTEK Business Services in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NEWTEK Business Services has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $24.24.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 70.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.