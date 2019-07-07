NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $294.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

NTES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TH Capital increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.75.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $261.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.14. NetEase has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $289.68.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in NetEase by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

