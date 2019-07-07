NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $103.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NESTLE S A/S has a twelve month low of $78.62 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $316.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

