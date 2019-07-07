Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) PT Lowered to GBX 20 at Deutsche Bank

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 20 ($0.26) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a not rated rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Get Nanoco Group alerts:

Shares of Nanoco Group stock opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00. Nanoco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55.50 ($0.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.25.

In other news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 73,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51), for a total transaction of £28,516.80 ($37,262.25). Also, insider Alison Margaret Fielding bought 119,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £15,503.93 ($20,258.63). Insiders have sold 179,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,358 in the last three months.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.