MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Get MYR Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price target on shares of MYR Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MYR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.25.

MYRG stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $618.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.83 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 94,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.