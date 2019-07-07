MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

Get MSG Networks alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $23.00 price target on MSG Networks and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSG Networks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.60.

NYSE:MSGN opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.19. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. MSG Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,034,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,233 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $24,320,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $23,737,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,585,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,030,000 after purchasing an additional 302,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $6,603,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSG Networks (MSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.