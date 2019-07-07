Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) Given Under Review Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MTFB opened at GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. Motif Bio has a one year low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 44.90 ($0.59). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.99.

Motif Bio Company Profile

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

