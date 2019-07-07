Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRCC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.13.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.69. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $239.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 21.2% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

