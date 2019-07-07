Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Monroe Capital posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,380. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a market cap of $239.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 89.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Monroe Capital by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Monroe Capital by 817.3% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 107,574 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Monroe Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 113,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Monroe Capital by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 58,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 42,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Monroe Capital by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

