Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $366.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, COO Gerard A. Perri sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $108,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 528.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.