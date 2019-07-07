Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) & Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Financial Review

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medallion Financial and Senmiao Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $142.84 million 1.05 -$13.40 million ($0.54) -11.33 Senmiao Technology $2.92 million 20.43 -$9.85 million N/A N/A

Senmiao Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallion Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Medallion Financial has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Medallion Financial and Senmiao Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallion Financial currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 74.29%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial -5.09% -3.12% -0.60% Senmiao Technology -1,960.66% -98.14% -83.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Medallion Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Senmiao Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries; other secured commercial loans; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. In addition, the company raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.

