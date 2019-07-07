Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). Matthews International had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $391.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth about $15,403,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,573,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,444,000 after purchasing an additional 123,890 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 291,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 84,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 35,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

