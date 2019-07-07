Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Receives $30.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

In other Manitowoc news, CFO David J. Antoniuk sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $83,955.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 750,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 2.16. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.28 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.