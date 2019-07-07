Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 8,400 shares of company stock worth $83,234 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 126.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 45.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 12.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 515,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 1,129.1% during the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MNK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.32. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.27 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 118.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

