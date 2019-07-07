Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of LKFN opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 33.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Batty Jill A. De sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.