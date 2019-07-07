Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KEP. ValuEngine lowered Korea Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Korea Electric Power to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nomura lowered Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 171.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 129.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.