Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a c rating to an a+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of -0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.33 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,435,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,183 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,187,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,183,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,820,000 after acquiring an additional 766,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,164,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,908,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,886,000 after acquiring an additional 582,676 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.